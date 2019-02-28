U2 releasing three track Europa EP to celebrate Record Store Day 2019

U2 have just announced they will release The Europa EP to celebrate Record Store Day 2019.

Record Store Day takes place on April 13 and is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops across the UK and Ireland come together to celebrate their culture.

Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many stores host artist performances and events to mark the occasion.

The three track Europa EP will be available exclusively at participating record stores on the day.

Side A features a mix of previously unreleased material from U2's recent eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour including Charlie Chaplin’s rousing speech from the movie The Great Dictator (1940) underscored with a mash-up of Songs Of Experience album track ‘Love Is All We Have Left’ and 1993 classic ‘Zooropa’. This leads into a performance of ‘New Year’s Day’ recorded live in Dublin on 5th November last year.

Side B boasts two remixes: St. Francis Hotel’s mix of the original album version of ‘New Year’s Day’ and Jon Pleased Wimmin’s mix of ‘Love Is All We Have Left’.

The EP cover art is a Chaplinesque homage to the Europe-themed artwork of U2’s 1993 album Zooropa and features the figure 130, in celebration of Chaplin’s 130th birthday which falls on April 16 2019.

Here's the tracklisting:

SIDE A:

1. Love Is All We Have Left (eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Intro / Chaplin Speech) New Year’s Day ‘Live’

(Dublin 5th November 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour)

SIDE B:

2. New Year’s Day (St Francis Hotel Remix)

3. Love Is All We Have Left (Jon Pleased Wimmin Euromantic Mix)

The Europa EP is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Saturday 13th April 2019.

Online Editors