Bono and The Edge delivered an emotional performance of 'Love Is All We Have Left' at the funeral of the highly regarded music promoter Dave Kavanagh.

U2 lead tributes to 'giant of the music industry' Kavanagh

Mr Kavanagh (62) passed away last week in Blackrock Clinic after several years living with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Rhona, children Luke and Phoebe, his sister Mairead, and brothers Donal and Robert. Born in Dublin, Mr Kavanagh worked as U2's first booking manager.

Having worked as an entertainment officer while studying at UCD, he set up the Roadrunner agency in 1978. Success

Bono and wife Ali at the funeral of Dave Kavanagh. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

He represented U2, The Boomtown Rats, Christy Moore, The Chieftains and Thin Lizzy. He later went on to manage Clannad, and he achieved huge success with the 'Celtic Woman' show.

His funeral was held in St Mary's Church on Haddington Street, Dublin, with stalwarts of Ireland's music and entertainment community gathering to pay their respects. Film-maker Jim Sheridan, music moguls Louis Walsh and Denis Desmond, and property developer Johnny Ronan all gathered inside the church.

Dave Kavanagh. Photo: Tony Gavin

Liam Cunningham, Alison Doody, Robbie Fox, and Ali Hewson were also in attendance.

Ms Hewson and Bono sent a wreath of flowers with a note reading "there's no end to grief, that's how we know there's no end to love".

Massive The High Kings performed a rendition of 'The Parting Glass' as Mr Kavanagh's coffin was carried out of the church. The band has described Mr Kavanagh as a "giant of the music industry", who had a "massive life-long love for it".

Actress Alison Doody pictured at the funeral of music promoter Dave Kavanagh. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"The industry will be a lesser place without him," they said.

Darren Holden, of The High Kings, added: "We will all miss him. "But the dream and his vision goes on." Mr Kavanagh was the co-creator and the main shareholder of the phenomenally successful Celtic Woman.

A message on flowers at the funeral of music promoter, Dave Kavanagh at St. Mary's Church, Haddington Road, Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The show was launched in 2004. It has sold more than 10 million CDs and DVDs, and more than four million tickets. Following the funeral service, Mr Kavanagh's remains were taken for cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

Irish Independent