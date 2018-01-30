U2 announce two additional Dublin dates for eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018

U2 have added two additional Dublin dates to their upcoming eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

As part of their European tour the band will now play four hometown dates in Dublin's 3Arena.

Two final dates have been announced for November 9 and 10, 2018. This completes a four night run that includes November 5 and 6, 2018.

Following last year’s acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour will see U2 return to indoor venues, picking up where 2015’s iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour left off. The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour follows the recent release of the band’s 14th studio album Songs of Experience. Just as Songs of Experience serves as a companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour is a sequel to the 2015 tour.

There will be new staging for the new tour and an all new high res LED screen nine times the resolution of the 2015 screen. Tickets for the Dublin and Belfast dates of U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour will go on sale beginning Friday 2nd February.

All General Admission floor tickets in Dublin and Belfast will be paperless and available online or at the box office only. Promoters remind people that there is no queueing permitted at 3Arena prior to 8am due to heavy local construction.

Online Editors