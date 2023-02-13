U2 announce Las Vegas residency during Super Bowl but Larry Mullen out due to surgery

U2 have announced a special residency the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, however drummer Larry Mullen will miss out as he is due to undergo surgery.

The 61-year-old percussionist co-founded the band almost 50 years and he announced in November that he would need surgery to continue performing.

Expand Close Larry Mullen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Larry Mullen

Mullen did not reveal what type of surgery is needed but said decades of concerts have taken a toll and he will miss out on any U2 tour dates this year.

News of the band’s Las Vegas residency, which will be the band’s first live gigs since 2019, was confirmed during an advert at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

The extended trailer shows reports of an “unidentified flying object” with a large silver sphere floating through the air.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere’ will kick off in the autumn of 2023, but the exact dates have yet to be announced.

It comes just ahead of the band’s Songs of Surrender – a collection of 40 songs from U2’s back catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined – which is due to be released on Friday.

Mullen’s absence from the tour was confirmed on the U2 website, with band saying he will “undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023”.

Drummer Bram van den Berg has been announced as his temporary replacement for the Las Vegas run.

“It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right,” the band said in a statement.

“The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don't want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band. Bottom line, U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again.”

Meanwhile, the Edge said given the potential of the Las Vegas venue, the band would have been “mad not to accept the invitation”.

Video of the Day

"The beauty of the Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority… In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he added.