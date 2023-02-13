| 5.8°C Dublin

U2 announce Las Vegas residency during Super Bowl but Larry Mullen out due to surgery

Paul Hyland

U2 have announced a special residency the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, however drummer Larry Mullen will miss out as he is due to undergo surgery.

The 61-year-old percussionist co-founded the band almost 50 years and he announced in November that he would need surgery to continue performing. 

