Two members quit Snow Patrol but band will continue as trio

Snow Patrol members Jonny Quinn (second from left) and Paul Connolly (second from right) are quitting the band. Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Snow Patrol have announced two members of the band are leaving – but have vowed to continue as a trio.

Frontman Gary Lightbody announced the news today via social media that drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson would be departing .

He posted: “Sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol.

“We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours.”

He said: “There will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades.”

Paying tribute to the departing members, Lightbody reflected on their time together in the band.

Writing about Jonny Quinn, he said that, other than himself, Quinn had been in the band longer than anyone, having joined in 1997.

He paid tribute to his drumming which he said at time had taken on “legendary status” and said his nickname was Thunderclap because he hit the snare drum so hard he was prone to smash right through the drumskin.

"Twenty-six years is a hell of a long time to do anything and we are so glad he decided to spend all that time with us,” he wrote.

“Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer. His background, as well as drumming, was in band management and gig promotion in Belfast and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter-century.

"From driving his car with all our gear in it, to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us (including saving all our lives with some quick thinking/great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth), to having to be the grown-up in the room many times in the early days when we were green and cutting our teeth – he was a steady hand when we needed one, and a ferocious defender many times too.”

He recalled a memory of them on stage at a concert in Bangor.

"The many 1000s of gigs we played together will live long in the memory but one that springs to mind as I write was a look him and I exchanged on stage at Ward Park 2 in Bangor as if to say, “F*****g hell, this is amazing!”. Neither of us quite believing what we were witnessing but the mere fact of sharing our astonishment made it more vivid for us both.

"There were many shared moments like that on stage and off and we will all remember them fondly and often. We saw the world together, many times. From starting out in the 90s with nothing to what we have become and what we have had the privilege of seeing on tour and in SP’s life together is an honour and one we are all so glad we shared with Jonny.”

Turning to bassist Paul, Lightbody said he was “one of the funniest guys I’ve ever known” and thinking about some of their memories “still makes me laugh to this day”.

"Paul officially joined the band as a bassist in 2005 just before the making of Eyes Open but he had been a live member of the band on guitar for years before that.

"The band he was in previous to SP was Terra Diablo and they toured with us many times and Pablo would play their set and then jump on with us and play ours too. I remember those early Terra Diablo shows, him climbing on speakers and jumping off things that were way too high to jump off. One very memorable night in King Tuts, Glasgow, he hung upside down from the rafters and played a guitar solo. He had no fear. It was thrilling to watch.”

Paying tribute to him as a musician, he said: “He played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents but we are eternally grateful to him that he did, and did so epically.

"He has a big beautiful heart and is a deep thinker, and he more than all of us would explore the cities we found ourselves in on tour. His tour picture-diaries online were expansive and illuminating. If we were in a city for more than a day it’s possible Pablo would have seen more of that city (it’s museums, landmarks, art) in 48 hours than the people that were actually born there saw their whole lives.

“Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us, Pabs.”