Tributes pour in for Dublin singer Sonny Knowles who has died aged 86

Sonny Knowles has died at the age of 86 after six decades in the music industry.

The Dublin-born singer passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning.

He started out as a tailor but rose to prominence as a singer during the showband and cabaret era, performing in the Johnny Butler Band, Earl Gill's Band, the Pacific Showband and Dermot O'Brien's showband.

Speaking on RTE's Liveline with Joe Duffy, music promoter Pat Egan said he was a "modest man in many ways" while fellow performer Sil Fox said it is a "sad day for all of us who worked with him, and his fans who went to see him".

SONNY KNOWLES, SINGER, AND WIFE SHEILA.

Songwriter and broadcaster Shay Healy said "he was a very honest performer, an honest man. I enjoyed his company a lot."

Fans have also been paying tribute on social media.

"RIP Sonny Knowles. I can distinctly recall, as a child watching him on telly and the absolute joy he'd bring to an audience as they'd happily sing along. A true pro and a giant of Irish showbiz." wrote one.

Another said, "RIP Sonny Knowles, my parents brought us to see him in Butlins, we loved him great childhood memories".

Sonny is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Geraldine and Aisling and son Gary.

