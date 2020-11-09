Tributes for Irish country music legend Brian Coll after death aged 79

Brian Coll, who has died suddenly, was held in the highest regard for his vocal talents.

Country music legend Brian Coll, who died suddenly on Saturday, aged 79, was regarded as “the most authentic voice of Irish country”.

Fr Brian D’Arcy, a life-long fan and close friend of Mr Coll, said the Omagh singer had the potential to be a superstar on the world stage, but had chosen to base himself in Ireland.

“I was in Nashville with Brian and Ray Lynam in 1972. George Jones wanted Ray Lynam to stay there and be a big singer, and Charley Pride wanted Brian Coll to base himself there,” said Fr D’Arcy.

“Charley offered Brian any money to stay, saying ‘If you stay here for six months you’ll be a massive star’.

“But both of them were married and had families at home, so they chose to stay in Ireland. They were world-class singers that were never really fully appreciated here at home. Brian was one of those singers who should have been bigger.”

Mr Coll – who sang at Fr D’Arcy’s ordination in 1969 – was the go-to country star to support the American legends when they travelled to Ireland to perform in concert.

“He opened shows for a lot of the big Nashville stars,” recalled Fr D’Arcy.

“Any time Charley Pride played here in concert he would always bring Brian Coll out to sing with him. He had enormous respect for his singing and for the quality of his voice.

“I’ve said this many times, Brian was the only singer I would go out and stand in the snow to listen to.

"I just thought he had the most wonderful voice. There’s a lovely lilt in his voice. It was beautiful.”

Mr Coll had a singing career spanning 55 years. He formed The Buckaroos in 1968.

The following year he and The Buckaroos performed at New York’s famous Carnegie Hall on a bill that included American country superstars Johnny Cash and Buck Owens.

Daniel O’Donnell said he was sorry to hear of Mr Coll’s death, describing him as “a great singer and a lovely person”.

Online Editors