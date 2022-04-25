Tributes as ‘one-of-a-kind’ showband legend Bryan ‘Tommy’ Thomas dies after illness

Renowned musician Bryan ‘Tommy’ Thomas has been remembered for his “love, friendship and generous wit” following his passing.

Thomas — who was a founding member of cabaret act Clubsound — died peacefully in hospital over the weekend following an illness.

In his mid-70s, he wrote all the material for Clubsound, one of the most popular showband groups here in the 1970s and 80s.

He was born in Wales and joined the Army, later being stationed in Omagh in the 1950s, where he met his future wife and started a family.

Beginning life as a backing band, Clubsound included Thomas, who was born Bryan Glyn Thomas, George Jones, Barry Woods, Alan McCartney and Dave McKnight.

Van Morrison used to join the band in practice sessions before they became Clubsound — then known as Monarch.

When Monarch disbanded, Morrison went on to lead the band Them, while the remaining members formed Clubsound.

Clubsound eventually evolved into a comedy cabaret act and had a few fairly successful singles, including Belfast, Belfast and Shankill Airways.

Bryan ‘Tommy’ Thomas with George Jones as a member of Clubsound

In a statement on behalf of the musician’s family, Thomas’ son Gareth said: “It is with immeasurable sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Tommy Thomas.

“He gave us laughter as the driving intellect and exclusive writer behind the popular Ulster cabaret act Clubsound. He gave us music as a tireless and committed mainstay of the greater Irish jazz scene, and not least, gave us love, friendship and a generous wit.”

Speaking yesterday, Gareth said his father was “the best dad anyone could ask for”.

He shared a eulogy he wrote ahead of his father’s memorial service on Thursday at Elwood & Capper’s Funeral Church in Dunmurry.

It said: “Mr Thomas, during his initial time in the Army in the 1950s, was bestowed with a name that would define a major part of the rest of his life and career.

“There were simply far too many Thomas’s in his regiment according to his peak-capped, blue-faced regimental sergeant-major in the Coldstream Guards.

“And therefore each quaking Thomas in the rank was nick-named, or perhaps even for some…. re-Christened.

“And so he became Tommy Thomas, his stage name for the rest of his life, and one used by many who knew him for the duration of his and their relationships.

“Both founder member and the driving intellect and exclusive script writer behind the popular Ulster cabaret act Clubsound, he gave us laughter at a time in Ulster history when there was precious little to laugh about.

“The height of the Troubles was a difficult time, but Bryan could see lines of humour in the conflict and its adjoining military occupation, and could also see how it could be delivered in such a way as to not offend.

“Character driven, he was at once an Indian, a sergeant major, a Pacific islander, a farmer, even Humphrey Bogart, all delivered with perfect accents and generous wit, while deftly dancing across each side of the sectarian divide.”

Showband legend George Jones described his friend and former bandmate as “one of a kind”.

“First and foremost, whatever he seemed to touch was brilliant. He was a modest man, but once he was on the stage and behind the drums he was a giant,” he said.

“I met him in late 1969/70. In the early days he was just a brilliant drummer, but later he got into writing. It was very satirical, and even though he was a Welshman, he adopted the ideology of Ulster humour very well.

“He would have had a bit of difficulty with a few of the phrases and things we would use here, so I would help to polish the material a bit so it rang a bit more true.

“I used to go up to his house on the Malone Road and over coffee he would say, ‘I’ve got this great idea’ and that’s how it would start.

“Those brainstorming sessions are where some of our best bits and songs came from.

“Those writings of Tommy and the performances from ourselves brought a bit of light and hope in the darkest hours of the Troubles. I will never forget him, he was brilliant and will be sadly missed. He was a one-off and they broke the mould when they made Tommy.”

A funeral notice for Mr Thomas read: “Beloved husband of Enid, Harmony Hill, Lisburn, much-loved father of Gareth, father-in-law of Chola and grandfather of Saffron. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.”