Tributes as ‘one-of-a-kind’ showband legend Bryan ‘Tommy’ Thomas dies after illness

Respected: Bryan &lsquo;Tommy&rsquo; Thomas

Andrew Madden

Renowned musician Bryan ‘Tommy’ Thomas has been remembered for his “love, friendship and generous wit” following his passing.

Thomas — who was a founding member of cabaret act Clubsound — died peacefully in hospital over the weekend following an illness.

