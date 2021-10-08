Tony O’Shaughnessy, unwitting cover star of Dexys Midnight Runners’ debut album dies aged 63

Tony O’Shaughnessy fleeing his home on the cover of Searching For the Young Soul Rebels

A Belfast man who unwittingly appeared on the cover of Dexys Midnight Runners’ iconic debut album has died at the age of 63.

Tony O’Shaughnessy was only 13 years old when a photograph of him fleeing his home in Ardoyne during civil unrest was featured in the Evening Standard newspaper.

The picture, showing O’Shaughnessy gripping a bag in his left hand while holding a suitcase under his right arm, was taken in Cranbrook Gardens in 1971 as Catholics began leaving their homes following the introduction of internment.

Nine years later the image appeared on the cover of Dexys Midnight Runners’ classic debut Searching for the Young Soul Rebels. The album, which spawned the singles Gino, Dance Stance and There, There, My Dear regularly features in lists of top albums of all time.

O’Shaughnessy had no idea his face was staring out from the record cover until a friend spotted it in Smithfield Market. In an interview some years later, he said: “I knew it had been in the paper but didn’t think much about it.

“Years later a friend told me the picture was on the Dexys album. I didn’t believe them and went to a record store where I saw it. I just thought ‘wow’.”

O’Shaughnessy met with Dexys’ frontman Kevin Rowland several times. Paying tribute to the Belfast man following his death, the band described him as a ‘lovely man’.

Writing on Facebook, they said: “Dexys are very sorry to hear the sad news about the passing of Tony O’Shaughnessy — the boy featured on the cover of the first Dexys album.

“We remember well the first time we met him, when he came marching up to us after our first Belfast show and told us who he was and how surprised he had been to see himself on the cover of the record.

“We were all delighted to meet him and hear his story.

Video of the Day

"We met with him a few times subsequently over the years and it was always a pleasure. A lovely man.”

Broadcaster and author of the book Trouble Songs, Stuart Bailie said the album cover which immortalises the Belfast man was one of the “most arresting images” to come out of the post-punk era.

“It’s a striking album cover that stops you in your tracks,” he said.

“You can really see the sadness in his eyes. As an album cover, it’s one of the most memorable.”