Garth Brooks has announced tickets for two Croke Park shows will go on sale next Thursday.

The US country superstar has permission from Dublin City Council for five dates next year, on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

Promoter Aiken has now announced tickets will go on sale for the September 9 and 10 shows next Thursday, November 25 at 8am.

The Friends in Low Places singer sold out five nights for 2014 but pulled out when planning for all five was not granted, disappointing thousands of fans.

In a statement, Aiken said this morning: “In 2004 when Garth Brooks announced he was stepping away from music to spend more time with his children, he famously told the crowd at his final concert at the Spirt Center in the US ‘I promise, if you wait for me, I’ll be back’.

“Ten years later in 2014 he made good on that promise, returning to the world stage with a red hot tour which saw him sell out arenas across the US. Lasting three-and-a-half-years the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. In March 2019 he then rolled out The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, which has set new stadium attendance records at every venue so far, with Pollstar deeming it the best-selling country music tour of 2019.

“He was most certainly back.

“Today Garth has made good on that promise once more, as Aiken Promotions announced that he will be returning to play Croke Park Dublin for two dates this September.”

Tickets are priced at €81.00 seated, and €65.45 standing, Aiken said.



