Tom Petty's daughter insists he was not a prescription drug addict despite accidental overdose

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner announced that the legendary rocker's death in October was due to an accidental drug overdose, with an autopsy finding at least seven different prescription medications in his system.

Following the news, AnnaKim Violette Petty took to Instagram to insist her father was not an addict but was taking a number of medications, including opioid pain medication fentanyl, to control the pain of a broken hip. "The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery. He is at peace out of pain I thank you for respecting my family's privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter. My dad loved his life and left behind so much love in his music for us to share," the 35-year-old wrote. "Invite love listen to Tom Petty (sic). He passed away with his family in a room filled with love. I feel very connected to him."

AnnaKim went on to explain that she still feels "very connected" to her dad, and is certain he would have been pleased to have died while still doing what he loved the most - performing. "Thomas Earl Petty lived a million lifetimes in one. He overcame much psychic pain from an abusive childhood by transforming his anger into the greatest rock n roll band ever. My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame," she shared.

Musician Tom Petty performs at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

"His recent death is tragic yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way. He loved performing. There are no hypothetical questions I love my dad and feel he is an immortal bada*s." The 66-year-old rocker died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner, Petty died after "multi-system organ failure" caused by "mixed drug toxicity." He was also suffering from coronary artery atherosclerosis and emphysema.

Online Editors