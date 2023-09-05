Tom Odell dedicates Electric Picnic performance to Laois man Rory Deegan who died in Greece

Rory Deegan's family meet singer Tom Odell ahead of his performance on the Main Stage at Electric Picnic on Saturday.

A heartwarming moment at Electric Picnic saw British singer Tom Odell pay tribute to the late Rory Deegan from Culohill, Co Laois, during his performance last Saturday.

Rory (22) tragically died on June 25 in Zakynthos, Greece, where he had been working for the summer.

Performing on the Main Stage at the Laois festival on Saturday evening, with a large group from Rory’s family in attendance in Stradbally, Odell dedicated his performance of the hit song Another Love to him.

Another Love was a favourite song of Rory’s and was sung at his funeral mass in July. His father Joe said Rory had spoken about wanting the song to be played at his funeral.

“He loved that song and he had said one time, as young lads do, ‘if I ever died I’d want that played at my funeral.’ Unfortunately that came to pass,” Mr Deegan said.

Mr Deegan said the meetup was arranged after one of Rory’s friends had reached out to Odell ahead of his Picnic performance. His son Conor’s girlfriend then spoke to Odell, who was more than happy to dedicate the song to Rory and offered the family a few minutes of his time backstage.

Rory’s family got the opportunity to meet with Odell just before he took to the Main Stage at 7.30pm. They spoke about Rory with Odell for a few minutes, got a photo taken with him and were told he’d be dedicating Another Love in his memory.

“I’m sure these guys probably get emails and messages by the hundreds, he just happened to notice this one. He didn’t have to do anything but I just thought it was very considerate and polite of him to do so,” Mr Deegan said.

Before performing Another Love on Saturday, Odell encouraged everyone in attendance to sing along and said: “I want to dedicate this next song to a young man named Rory Deegan.

“He was meant to be here today – standing amongst you all but he tragically passed away in June.

“I want to dedicate this to him and his family who are here today. If you all sing it loud enough, maybe he will hear us,” he said.

The song drew a huge reaction from the crowd, providing one of the highlights of this year’s festival in Stradbally and making Odell’s set one to remember.

Known for writing heartfelt lyrics, Odell’s set was full of emotion from start to finish – earlier in the evening during a moving rendition of Hold Me, he encouraged everyone in the crowd to “give someone you love a hug now and tell them you love them.”