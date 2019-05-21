With just three days to go, it is almost time for the Spice Girls to kick off their 2019 stadium tour in Croke Park in Dublin. Before you get into the groove by listening to “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There” we have everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s concert.

With just three days to go, it is almost time for the Spice Girls to kick off their 2019 stadium tour in Croke Park in Dublin. Before you get into the groove by listening to “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There” we have everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s concert.

Tickets, traffic, security - everything you need to know ahead of The Spice Girls at Croke Park

How long it has been:

The Spice Girls, without original fifth member Victoria Beckham, will be the first girl group to ever perform in Croke Park.

It will be their first concert on Irish soil in 21 years and their first concert in general since their celebrated performance at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Times:

If you already have your tickets, come early and be prepared to queue up, albeit briefly, at the individual entrances. The doors will open at 6pm, with supporting act Jess Glynne kicking off the show at 7pm.

The main act is due to kick off at 8:15pm and they will play a full two hour set.

While you should try to be early, Gardai stress that they “strongly discourage any overnight queuing” or partying around the premises out of respect for local residents.

Tickets:

Promoters MCD also state that Croke Park will sell out on Friday night, but due to some changes in staging and production requirements, they will release an undisclosed number of additional tickets before the full 75,000 are reached.

Gardai advised concertgoers to only to buy tickets from credited sources in order to avoid scams or unfair prices.

So far, about 20pc of the tickets have been sold to countries outside of Ireland, with some fans travelling all the way from Taiwan or Brazil.

Overall the concert will create around €41 million in additional revenue for the city of Dublin, with organisers calling the blessing a “fourth All Ireland final”.

How to get there:

Due to the lack of parking spaces around Croke Park, organisers are urging people not to come by car. They advise fans to use public transport or to walk to the venue from the city centre.

In and around Croke Park a system of coloured routes will lead the fans to their individual stands.

Additionally, Gardai and stewards have a crowd management plan ready to get people to and from the venue smoothly.

Security:

Garda will have around 150 personell in and around Croke Park, with further security staff supporting them in their efforts.

Event Controller for promoters MCD, Eamon Fox, advises fans that only bags of A4 size or smaller will be allowed inside the venue.

There will not be a cloackroom or storage facilities and bags must not be left at entrances or surrounded areas.

For those who do drive and park locally, Inspector Tony Gallagher urges fans to leave no valuables in their cars and to only take essentials with you to the concert.

Garda units from the areas surrounding Croke Park will manage the security around the local public transport and walking routes.

Age Restrictions:

Children under 14 will not be allowed into the venue either accompanied or unaccompanied. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Weather:

Early weather forecasts predict a dry and warm evening for Friday. So far, it looks like the ideal weather to party with your favourite girl group.

App:

The EVNTZ app is available to download for Apple or Android, with up-to-date information exclusive for the Dublin gigs, including traffic and weather updates.

Read more: Girls, interrupted: The unabridged story of The Spice Girls

Online Editors