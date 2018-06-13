Tickets still available for Taylor Swift's Croke Park gigs with 136,000 capacity across two nights

There are still a limited number of tickets available for Taylor Swift's Croke Park gigs, with 136,000 people set to descend on the stadium this weekend.

The singer will perform on Friday and Saturday, with fans from all over the country flocking to the capital to see her.

The concerts are expected to generate more than €60m in revenue for Dublin and the Leinster area. Event controller Eamonn Fox said: "136,000 is a hell of a lot of tickets. Lots of artists come really close. It's very few concerts that there are no seats left in the house."

The intricate staging of the concert means there are only 10,000 standing tickets. The majority of spectators will be seated, with Mr Fox advising attendees to plan accordingly.

"The weather has been so good. You'll be enjoying yourself, but because it's seated, not a standing concert, it's not as warm," he said. Dublin is one of only three cities - the others being Manchester and London - in Europe that Swift will perform in during her Reputation tour.

Garda Inspector Tony Gallagher, of Mountjoy Garda Station, advised everyone going to the gigs to arrive on time and to take public transport if possible, while parents are being discouraged from converging in private vehicles at the end. He also said there will be a security presence to ensure against any potential threats.

"The threat level is moderate in this country," he said.

"With the plans we have in place, as with all concerts, a component of our plan is there to address any terrorist threat.

"We have a combination of armed patrols and covert and overt policing in respect of that. We have a capacity to deal with that issue." Bags larger than A5 will not be allowed, and people are encouraged to only bring small backpacks if necessary. Larger bags will not be allowed, and there will be no cloakroom service.

Under-16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, while under-14s are not allowed on the pitch under any circumstances.

Children under the age of five are not permitted to attend the concert. Doors will open at 5.45pm, with performances by supp-ort acts Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello. Tickets can be bought on ticketmaster.ie

