Tickets for P!NK's RDS show sold out in 30 mins

P!NK fans were quick off the draw this morning, snapping up tickets for her RDS Arena show next summer in just 30 minutes.

The Who Knew singer is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to the Dublin city venue on June 18.

It will be her first Irish show in six years and tickets were in high demand. They went on sale at 9am, priced €69.50.

The artist will be joined by special guests Vance Joy, KidCutUp and Bang Bang Romeo for the concert.

P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, kicked off in Phoenix, USA in March this year, and has already seen the singer thrill crowds across America, Australia and New Zealand.

Esteemed music magazine Variety has heaped praise on her performances, saying: "I can say without too much fear of hyperbole that, in decades of concert-going and reviewing, Pink's is the most 'holy f---ing s---' act of physicality I’ve ever seen as part of a pop show."

Summer 2019 is shaping up to be a good one for music fans with shows from The Eagles, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Take That, Ann Marie, The Cure, George Ezra and Bastille already selling out.

Online Editors