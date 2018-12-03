Tickets for Electric Picnic 2019 sold out in 15 minutes despite no line-up announcements

Tickets went on sale at 9am this morning and despite the fact that the line-up has yet to be revealed, all tickets were sold out within 15 minutes.

All weekend camping, family weekend camping, Sunday day, campervan passes and family campervan passes are gone.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to Three customers through its reward system, but other than that the only option for those disappointed this morning is to volunteer or sign up for the Tour De Picnic, which sees 1000 festival goers cycle and run their way to the picnic for charity.

Electric Picnic music and arts festival takes place annually in Stradbally, Co Laois, and this year the festival will unfold over the weekend of August 30 to September 1.

The capacity for 2019 will be 57,500 (this is an increase of 2,500 on last year) across 600 acres of the Stradbally Estate.

Early bird tickets went on sale on September 7 and also sold out in record time.

Online Editors