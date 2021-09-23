Three Garth Brooks concerts for next year have been approved for Croke Park, with two more nights awaiting green light

Three Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park for September 2022 have been approved by Dublin City Council (DCC).

The local authority confirmed to Independent.ie that “compliance approval was recently granted” for gigs on September 9, 10 and 11 in 2022, which is understood to be the concerts referring to the American country singer.

The DCC said the artists relating to the concerts concerned “are confidential due to commercial sensitivity at this time”.

An application for two more dates on September 16 and 17 has also been received.

Croke Park has a licence to host three concerts per year and if any promoter seeks additional dates, these need to be approved via planning submissions.

It is anticipated there will be significant pushback from local residents’ associations in opposition of more than three nights of gigs, meaning organisers may have to seek out a new venue for any additional concerts.

Brooks received much attention in Irish media in 2014 after selling out a record-breaking five concerts in Croke Park.

However, amid resistance from local residents around Croke Park they never went ahead as Dublin City Council rejected plans for two of the concerts and the singer said he would only perform all five concerts or none at all.