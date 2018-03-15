Electric Picnic is living up to its hype as Ireland's most popular festival with a killer line-up.

This year's Electric Picnic line-up has been revealed - and it's pretty amazing

Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and NERD will take to the main stage across the weekend.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, referred to Lamar as "the biggest superstar on the planet". He added that he wanted the line-up to be "reflective of all ages". Artist of the moment Dua Lipa will also take to the stage, alongside Ben Howard, St Vincent, King Krule and George Ezra, although their performance days have not yet been confirmed.

CHVRCHES, Jungle and The Kooks will also take to the stage, while Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Ware performing across the weekend. Also performing will be Nina Kraviz, Jorja Smith, Mount Kimbie, The Blaze, Field Music, Alexis Taylor and Gang of Youths.

Organisers also confirmed that a new venue would be added to the festival, but hasn't revealed the details yet. More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Electric Picnic takes August 31 to September 3 in Stradbally, Co Laois, in what has become the unofficial marking of the end of summer. A limited number of tickets are available from Ticketmaster outlets.

