Things got really awkward between Elton John and a touchy feely fan on stage this week

Sir Elton John allegedly swore at fans and stormed off stage during a concert in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The 70-year-old singer invited some lucky fans up onto the stage with him as he performed his classic hit 'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting', but became annoyed when they repeatedly tried to touch him as he played.

Elton warned the crowd that they would be asked to leave the stage if they did not stop touching him but they did not listen. And the furious star finished his song before storming off backstage to cool down.

According to the Daily Mirror, one fan in the crowd said: "During 'Saturday Night' they brought a ton of people on stage, and one guy wouldn't stop touching him. "He went off mic and clearly mouthed 'f**k off' twice and then pushed his hand.

"He left, and they cut the song short and ushered everyone off stage and escorted the guy out of the building." Although Elton later calmed down and returned to the stage, he insisted the incident had made him rethink his concerts.

He said: "No more coming on stage during Saturday Night. You f***ed it up." The legendary musician then launched into 'Circle of Life', from 'The Lion King'.

Elton - who has sons Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five with his husband David Furnish - recently announced that he plans to quit touring in 2021 and spend more time at home with his family.

He explained his plans to embark on a three-year 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour to mark his retirement, which will see him play over 300 shows across the globe, concluding in 2021.

However, David has explained it isn't the end for Elton as a musician, and confirmed he still has every intention to write new material - including for the stage - and even treat his fans to "one-off performances". He explained: "He's still going to write music, he's still going to put out albums, he's going to be writing some musicals and he'll still do one-off performances. He should never stop performing, that's just who he is. It keeps him alive, I think."

