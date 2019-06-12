Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott's mother Philomena has died, aged 88

Ms Lynott passed away early after battling cancer for a number of years, it was confirmed this morning.

The Dubliner made the decision not to undergo the "full rigours of chemotherapy" and knew that her cancer was terminal, according to Hot Press.

Philomena Lynott, mother of late rock star Phil Lynott, polishes his black bass guitar at the Irish Rock ’N’ Roll Museum at The Button Factory in Dublin’s Temple Bar. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ms Lynott was born on October 22 1930 in Crumlin.

She gave birth to her son in West Bromwich in 1949 and sent him to live in Crumlin as she feared he would encounter racial prejudice in the UK.

She opened up about their relationship in her 2011 autobiography, My Boy.

Niall Stokes, Editor of Hot Press Magazine confirmed her death this morning as he paid tribute to her.

"She was a formidable and brilliant woman.

"She was hugely determined and courageous, and absolutely committed to the campaign to ensure that Philip’s memory was kept alive and his legacy celebrated.

"Anyone who knew her will have been aware too of just how youthful she remained right through to the end. She will be hugely missed – not just by fans of Thin Lizzy but by fans of Philomena Lynott."

In February 2018, Ms Lynott was chosen by the national wax museum to have a statue made of her.

Ms Lynott has said it is emotional to think she is immortalised beside her son.

"It's amazing to think that now on account of him we're here," she said.

Ms Lynott was a key figure in getting a bronze statue of Phil Lynott constructed in Dublin in 2005 and has helped keep his legacy alive.

Philomena Lynott unveils the repaired statue on Harry Street, Dublin

