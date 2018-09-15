The Cranberries have confirmed they will split following the release of their latest album, the last to feature the vocals and lyrics of the late Dolores O'Riordan.

The Cranberries have confirmed they will split following the release of their latest album, the last to feature the vocals and lyrics of the late Dolores O'Riordan.

'There is no need to continue' - Cranberries will split after last album featuring vocals of Dolores O'Riordan

The Limerick star was found dead in a hotel in London in January and this week her death was ruled an accident as a result of drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

Dolores was just 46. She had been in London to mix a record with her side project D.A.R.K. and she had been working with fellow Cranberries members Fergal Lawler, and Noel and Mike Hogan on a new album.

At the time of her death, the new album was almost finished, and they completed it in the months following her passing.

The Cranberries

Speaking to The Guardian, they revealed that the band, which formed in Limerick in 1989, will release this album and then split up.

“We will do this album and then that will be it,” Noel told the publication. “There is no need to continue.”

Dolores had battled mental illness and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but Hogan reveals that she was doing well in the months before her death.

“She was a lot more herself,” Noel told The Guardian. “Especially last year, when we were rehearsing: you wouldn’t even know, because they had found the right cocktail of whatever it was she needed to be on. There wasn’t even a case of having to ‘work around it’."

He said the "hardest thing" as her back injury which restricted her movement on stage. However, he said she was "psyched" about touring in China.

“Dolores had an awful lot going on and she was on a roll of being able to write,” he added. “Lyrically, the new album is very strong. She always said she found it hard to write songs when she was happy. She always said: put a bit of misery in her life and it was easier."

A release date for the new album has not yet been announced.

Comment: Dolores was turning her life around before tragic death, she was full of hope for the future

'We're just glad it is over' - Family of Dolores O'Riordan as coroner records her death as 'accidental'

Online Editors