The Wolfe Tones to donate all proceeds to homelessness charity after rebel song tops the charts

'Come out Ye Black and Tans' rose to the top of both the Irish and UK iTunes charts yesterday after plans for a controversial commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) were cancelled by the Government.

Harpist Brian Warfield tweeted on the band's twitter account that all proceeds will be donated to the Peter McVerry Trust.

"The Wolfe Tones thank you for your support of the campaign to stop the RIC/Black n Tans [sic] commemoration," he wrote.

"We will be donating the proceeds of the success you made by downloading “Come out ye Black and Tans” to the Peter McVerry Trust who do great work to aid the homeless, Brian W."

Earlier in the week, a number of Independent ministers said they would not be attending the event, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the event was an "error in judgement" by the Government.

Despite denying it amounted to a celebration of the infamous Black and Tans, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan capitulated to calls for the commemoration to be called off.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the official The Wolfe Tones account wrote; "Come Out Ye Black n Tans No. 1 in Ireland... Fine Gael got their answer"

The song rose to the number one spot in the Irish iTunes chart before hitting the top spot in the UK, according to the band.

The rebel band had supported calls for the event to be cancelled and shared a link to a petition against the commemoration on Twitter.

'Come out Ye Black and Tans' was apparently written by musician Dominic Behan as a tribute to his father Stephen, and was released by the band in 1972.

The lyrics include references to Irish nationalism and refers to the Black and Tans of the War of Independence era. It links the Irish experience with other peoples' struggles against the British Empire.

The song also featured as an edited version in a Brady's ham advertisement last year.

