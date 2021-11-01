The Waterboys cancel Donegal gig due to ‘health and safety reasons’ as band member claims he got an electric shock

The Waterboys cancelled a gig they were due to play in Donegal last night citing “health and safety” reasons.

The band's frontman Mike Scott said their performance, unfortunately, had to be cut as the setup “was not safe”.

The band played in Gaoth Dobhair as part of the Fomhair Festival to around 1,400 fans for a minute or two before leaving the stage.

According to concert-goers, no explanation was initially given as to why the band left the stage after such a short amount of time.

The band's keyboard player, Paul Brown, claims he was electrocuted as a leak from the rain had landed on the stage leading to “serious electrical risks”.

He wrote: “There were leaks that had developed around the stage causing some serious electrical risks, I actually got the s*** shocked out of me from the Mic as soon as I sat down at my keys.

"We waited as long as we could. First onstage then backstage in our DM while the crew worked to try and sort of the voltage, electrical lead issues along with the winds picking back up like crazy.

"But finally, because none of these issues could get resolved, the call was made to put this one off to another date.”

Taking to Twitter, Scott said: “Tonight's show at Fomhair Festival in Gweedore has had to be cancelled for health and safety reasons and power supply problems. It was not safe. We apologise to all who came to the show and are disappointed.”

He later said that the promoter of the gig made an “unprofessional and untrue” announcement by blaming him for the cancellation of the performance.

Mike added: “Band and tour [management] believed gig was dangerous and would not put band/crew/audience at risk.”

Many were disappointed that the gig was cancelled as most fans, who paid €40 for a ticket, were already in attendance at the venue.

The supporting act of the night, Clann Mhic Ruairí, played its set before The Waterboys was due onstage.

Taking to Twitter, one concert-goer said: “No one from the band addressed the crowd to explain anything. A lot of disappointed people who’d travelled long distances to see them.”

While another wrote: “The Waterboys are the most generous band on the circuit, they have tremendous time for their fans, more so than any other bands. If they felt it was unsafe to continue it is within their rights no use being done if somebody injured.”

One concert-goer, called Reuben, told RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline that people travelled from all over the country to see the band, and that it was incredibly “disapppointing” that they didn’t play.

He said the band initially played through half of a song before Mike Scott said “this piano is out of tune, f*** this” and walked off the stage.

Reuben continued: “There was no problem with the first band, the sound was excellent. Mike Scott then came back to the microphone and said the electricity supply wasn’t great and that it was affecting the microphone and tuning of the instruments.”

He said fans then waited 45 minutes in the dark before Shane Barr, one of the organisers of the festival, went out on stage and told the crowd that he wanted the concert to go ahead but that the band was refusing to go out.

Mr Barr told Liveline: “From our end, the fans were there and everyone was ready to go but, unfortunately, I was left with a situation that I felt the band created, we had the go-ahead from our health and safety officer but the band refused to go back on."

The organiser said those that attended the gig will get a refund for the cost of the tickets.