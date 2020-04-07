The Script ‘overwhelmed’ as tickets for free concerts for healthcare workers fully booked out

Dublin band The Script who had a hit with the song ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’

Tickets to The Script’s two free concerts in Dublin’s 3Arena for frontline healthcare staff battling the coronavirus pandemic have been fully booked out in 30 minutes.

The celebrated Irish band announced last week that they would hold a concert free of charge in the 3Arena on February 9 2021 for all HSE and NHS (Northern Ireland) healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, cleaners, porters and ambulance staff.

Tickets became available to book at 7pm this evening and after they were cleaned out in three minutes for the February 9 date, a second date was added, February 8.

A total of 24,000 tickets were fully booked out in under an hour for both shows on Ticketmaster.

Speaking this evening, frontman Danny O'Donoghue said that the band are “overwhelmed” by the “phenomenal response”.

“Myself, Mark and Glen are overwhelmed by the phenomenal response we’ve had to the free shows for HSE and NHS NI staff and feel it's the very least we can do to say an enormous and heartfelt thanks to their continued efforts in the fight against this virus,” he said.

The tickets were only available to legible healthcare and frontline workers, who must bring valid staff ID cards to the show in order to be permitted.

Workers are also allowed to bring one guest each.

