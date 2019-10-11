The Script announce Dublin and Belfast dates on new European arena tour
The Script are just about to release their sixth studio album and have just announced a massive European tour on the back of it.
The Dublin band will play 21 dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe in February and March next year including Belfast's SSE Arena on March 3 followed by two 3Arena dates on March 6 and 7.
Four years ago tickets for their massive Croke Park gig sold out in less than an hour.
Their new album, Sunsets and Full Moons, will release on November 8 and has been described as a sequel to ther debut album.
Lead singer Danny O'Donohue lost his father around the time of their debut release and ten years later he lost his mother as they worked on this album. Both his parents passed away on Valentine's Day.
“I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” says O’Donoghue. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.
The band, who have racked up 10.8 million albums sales since their debut, last toured in 2017 with Freedom Child.
Tickets for their Irish dates priced from €42.70 go on sale on Friday 18 October at 9.30am.
The full list of tour dates:
FEBRUARY
20th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21st - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
22nd - UK, Manchester, Arena
24th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
25th - UK, Brighton, Centre
26th - UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
28th - UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena
29th - UK, London, The O2
MARCH
3rd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
6th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
7th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10th - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
14th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16th - Germany, Cologne, Palladium
17th - Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1
19th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
20th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21st - Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ tracklist:
- ‘Something Unreal’
- ‘The Last Time’
- ‘Run Through Walls’
- ‘If You Don’t Love Yourself’
- ‘Hurt People Hurt People’
- ‘Same Time’
- ‘Underdog’
- ‘The Hurt Game’
- ‘Hot Summer Nights’
