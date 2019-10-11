The Script are just about to release their sixth studio album and have just announced a massive European tour on the back of it.

The Script are just about to release their sixth studio album and have just announced a massive European tour on the back of it.

The Script announce Dublin and Belfast dates on new European arena tour

The Dublin band will play 21 dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe in February and March next year including Belfast's SSE Arena on March 3 followed by two 3Arena dates on March 6 and 7.

Four years ago tickets for their massive Croke Park gig sold out in less than an hour.

Their new album, Sunsets and Full Moons, will release on November 8 and has been described as a sequel to ther debut album.

Lead singer Danny O'Donohue lost his father around the time of their debut release and ten years later he lost his mother as they worked on this album. Both his parents passed away on Valentine's Day.

“I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” says O’Donoghue. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.

The band, who have racked up 10.8 million albums sales since their debut, last toured in 2017 with Freedom Child.

Tickets for their Irish dates priced from €42.70 go on sale on Friday 18 October at 9.30am.

The full list of tour dates:

FEBRUARY

20th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21st - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

22nd - UK, Manchester, Arena

24th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

25th - UK, Brighton, Centre

26th - UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

28th - UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

29th - UK, London, The O2

MARCH

3rd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

6th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

7th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

14th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th - Germany, Cologne, Palladium

17th - Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1

19th - Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

20th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21st - Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ tracklist:

‘Something Unreal’ ‘The Last Time’ ‘Run Through Walls’ ‘If You Don’t Love Yourself’ ‘Hurt People Hurt People’ ‘Same Time’ ‘Underdog’ ‘The Hurt Game’ ‘Hot Summer Nights’

Online Editors