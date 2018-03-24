Just a handful of seated tickets are still available for the Rolling Stones' Croke Park gig this summer.

The Rolling Stones have yet to sell out Croke Park despite 'great demand' for tickets

Standing tickets to see Mick Jagger and the gang in action on May 17 at the 82,000-capacity venue were snapped up within minutes of going on sale at 9am yesterday morning.

Aiken Promotions said it had experienced "great demand" for tickets to see the legendary chart-toppers in action during their first Irish concert in 11 years. By last night, standing tickets to the Irish leg of their No Filter tour were on sale on secondary sites for around €129 each.

However, seated tickets were still available on the Ticketmaster site, with prices starting from €97 per ticket and going up to several hundred euro. This morning the cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster are €136 for upper stands. There are also still Gold standing tickets available for €181 and lower tier tickets for the same price available.

A handful of VIP packages were also still on sale last night, with single ticket prices stretching all the way up to €899, which will allow some die-hard fans access to the pit area of the concert beside the stage. Croke Park is a massive venue. There are still tickets available for Taylor Swift's concerts on Friday June 15 and Saturday June 16. The tickets went on sale in November.

The Rolling Stones tour will start in Ireland, with Croker being their biggest gig, and will then take in dates in the UK, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. Croke Park chiefs had already used their three permitted exemption dates with Taylor Swift playing two nights and Michael Buble performing in July.

That meant Aiken Promotions had to secure an Outdoor Event Licence (OEL) from the council for the Stones' gig to proceed.

Part of the terms and conditions of the licence mean that the band's crew will have to adhere to certain rules when it comes to erecting the sprawling stage and set. Sound checks and rehearsals will only be allowed between the hours of 11am and 8pm.

Other than the night of the concert itself, the construction and taking down of the stage and other structures can only take place between 8am and 10pm in order to minimise disruption to residents. There will be two days of both rehearsals and sound checks, which can only last for three hours each time. Speaking about their forthcoming tour, Mick Jagger said: "This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland.

