Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger seemed to get a lot of satisfaction out of trying a brew on a hot afternoon in Dublin.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger seemed to get a lot of satisfaction out of trying a brew on a hot afternoon in Dublin.

The Rolling Stones have arrived in Ireland - and Mick's been enjoying a spot of cricket

The 74-year-old touched down along with his famous band-mates yesterday, ahead of their much anticipated gig in Croke Park this week.

The band appeared to be in great spirits when they arrived in Ireland, with a wave and smiles as they stood in the doorway of their plane at Dublin Airport. Jagger looked dapper in a black baseball cap, black jacket and jeans.

The frontman, with his famous band-mates Keith Richards (74), Charlie Watts (76) and Ronnie Wood (70), will take to the stage of Croke Park on Thursday night, in one of the most high-profile gigs here this year. Later on, it was off to Malahide for a spot of cricket for Jagger.

The star was spotted taking in the action at Ireland's cricket match, where they faced Pakistan, and he enjoyed a drink in the sunshine. He stopped to chat with Dennis Cousins, the commercial director of Cricket Ireland, on what was day three of the international cricket test match.

It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan #cricket #Ireland pic.twitter.com/P44JDlNgeq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 13, 2018

It is the start of the band's European leg of their No Filter tour. They will then depart for the UK, and will perform in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff. Read more: Was Exile on Main St the Rolling Stones greatest ever album?

Herald