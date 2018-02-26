Entertainment Music News

The Rolling Stones announced for Croke Park this summer on 'No Filter' European tour

Rumours are swirling that the Rolling Stones may visit this summer
Aoife Kelly

The Rolling Stones will play Croke Park this summer - if Dublin City Council grants a licence.

Aiken Promotions has announced that the Stones will play May 17 - subject to licence - as part of their 'No Filter' tour which will also include dates in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cardiff as well as Germany, France, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Billboards and signs fearing the Stones logo appeared across Dublin and other cities over the weekend giving fans a hint of the announcement to come.

The promoters recently applied for a licence for what will be the fourth concert at the Dublin city centre venue this year. Croke Park will already play host to Taylor Swift on June 15 and 16 while Michael Buble will take to the stage on July 7.

The Stones' gig is the only event scheduled for Croke Park in May, bringing the number of events to 30 for the year, compared to 27 last year and 31 in 2016.

Tickets for the Rolling Stones, Dublin will go on sale Friday March 23.

-       UK shows go on general sale on Friday March 2nd

-       Berlin and Stuttgart go on sale on Friday March 2nd

-       Warsaw goes on sale on Friday March 2nd

-       Prague goes on sale on Friday March 9th

-       Marseille goes on sale on Friday March 16th

-       Dublin goes on sale on Friday March 23rd

-       For all information visit www.rollingstones.com

The Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents Association have said they oppose the licence for the gig as it would "impose further disruption on the community".

The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 and they last played here in 2007 when they headlined at Slane.  Last year it was rumoured that Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie would perform at Croke Park but that gig never came about.

During their 'No Filter' European tour last year The Rolling Stones did not perform any UK dates due to a "lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures".  At the time they apologised to fans online saying, "Hope to be here in 2018".

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Mick Jagger said, ‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium.’’

