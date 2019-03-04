The Prodigy star Keith Flint found dead at the age of 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has been found dead at his Essex home. He was 49.

The singer, who was born in London, was reportedly found by police on Monday morning. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

An Essex Police spokesperson said, “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday, March 4.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

"We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."

Formed in 1990 by Flint, Liam Howlett, Maxim, Sharky, and Leeroy Thornhill, The Prodigy went on to become one of the most successful electronic music acts of all time, selling 30 million records worldwide.

Their singles 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', featuring Flint's vocals, were both released in 1996 and both reached number one in the UK.

He provided vocals to several other tracks on the band's 1997 album The Fat of the Land and his vocals feature on the 2009 album Invaders Must Die.

This week the band announced they would release a limited edition 7" for Record Store Day on April 13 and has several festival appearances lined up for this summer.

Fans and peers have been expressing their shock and sadness and paying tribute on social media.

Radio broadcaster Jo Whiley tweeted: "Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint.

"Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint."

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: "I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front.

"We have lost a Titan. #KeithFlint #Prodigy."

A post from electronic music duo Chase and Status said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away.

"Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP."

