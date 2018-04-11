The Overtones singer Tim Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones singer Tim Matley has passed away in the UK at the age of 36.

Originally from Cork, Mr Matley had huge success with the vocal harmony group The Overtones. The group had four top 10 albums in the UK.

He started performing at the age of 14 and revealed that he was bullied over his love of dance and music at school. He moved to London at 17 and in his twenties he auditioned for The X Factor, managing to make it to the stage before judges' houses.

Jane Mc Donald and The Overtones

Mr Matley joined The Overtones in 2010 and continued to perform following a diagnosis of stage three melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2016. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed.

His fellow group members took to Facebook to pay tribute to him. "It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away," they wrote on The Overtones official Facebook page.

"We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time. "Mike, Darren, Mark & Lachie x x"

Other tributes have been pouring in from friends and fans including Philip Schofield who wrote, "I’m so terribly sorry to hear this and sending lots of love to you all and particularly Timmy’s family and his many friends."

Tim was set to join his fellow Overtones on tour this summer.

He was also planning to do a skydive on May 3 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity at the hospital where he received his treatment. He had raised almost €6000 via a JustGiving page.

