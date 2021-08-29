The late Charlie Watts wasn’t just a great drummer but a rare gent

Cream’s Ginger Baker thought Charlie Watts was an average drummer.

“Three or four out of 10,” he said. You only have to listen to the sounds emerging from the drum kit on Rolling Stones songs such as ‘Get Off My Cloud’, ‘19th Nervous Breakdown’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ or ‘Honky Tonk Women’ to realise how wrong Baker was. And those are only examples from the Swinging Sixties.

“Charlie’s good tonight, isn’t he?” Mick Jagger told the crowd on the 1970 live album Get Yer Ya-Yas Out! But Charlie – who appeared on the cover of the album jumping in the air next to a donkey with a drum kit on its back – was good every night.

For five decades, he tied the Stones’ sound together in his own effortless way.

Bruce Springsteen wrote in an introduction to his E Street bandmate Max Weinberg’s book on drummers, The Big Beat: “When Mick sings, ‘It’s only rock ‘n’ roll but I like it,’ Charlie’s in the back showing you why!”

Watts’ theory on drummers was that they were accompanists. “I don’t like drum solos,” he once said. As such, he wasn’t showy like Keith Moon of The Who or John Bonham of Led Zeppelin.

For his 58 years in the Rolling Stones, Watts seemed more like a jazz drummer from Ronnie Scott’s who was standing in for someone. He used to say that even when he was playing to 100,000 people in a stadium, he imagined himself in a tiny club like the Blue Note or Birdland in 1950, backing up Charlie Parker.

He was born in Islington, north London, on June 2, 1941, to Lillian Charlotte Eaves, a factory worker, and Charles Richard Watts, who had been in the Royal Air Force in World War II, and then worked for British Railways driving lorries.

His dad was a very stylish man. “I got a love of clothes from my father,” Watts recalled. “Not because he had a huge wardrobe or anything, but he used to take me to his tailor.”

Growing up, he also loved jazz. “You must remember that in the era I come from, jazz was very hip and fashionable for young people.” As a young child, he used to bang along to the radio on his mother’s pots and pans. He got a drum kit for Christmas when he was 14 and, by the late 1950s, he was playing in jazz bands and the odd blues band. He drummed with Korner’s Blues Incorporated in 1961.

“I used to play with loads of bands, and the Stones were just another one. I thought they’d last three months,” he said.

He recalled the group’s early days travelling to gigs around England in a van: “Me and Keith were in the back, on a ledge, under a blanket. Brian [Jones] conned his way into the front on account of his asthma.”

In January 1963, he joined the Stones officially with a guarantee of £5 a week. “We had to starve ourselves and shoplift to get the money to pay him,” Richards was later to claim.

Watts stood out as being different from the rest of the band. That wasn’t just because he was quiet and reserved and polite, or that he seemed embarrassed by the notion of being in a famous rock band with screaming teenage fans.

In October 1964, he married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley. Not many of the bed-hopping Stones were in a rush to do that.

In 1965, he played that iconic drum riff on the Stones’ number 1 ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’. In 1967, upon the release of Their Satanic Majesties Request album – and when the British press were routinely referring to the Stones as unkempt louts out to ruin the morals of young people – his mother gave an interview to defend him.

“He’s always been a good boy,” she said. “Never had any police knocking on the door. And he’s always been terribly kind to old people. He was always a tidy dresser. That’s why I get nonplussed when he’s called ugly and dirty. When he’s home you can’t get him out of the bathroom.”

In 1968, daughter Seraphina, was born. Throughout the 1970s he remained a decent, ordinary man who happened to drum in the biggest rock band in the world. When Jagger was changing girlfriends every other night on their world tours, Watts would say he would rather be at home with Shirley.

“He looks like the mild-mannered banker who no one in the heist movie realises is the guy actually blowing up the vault,” Variety once wrote of him.

He did blow up famously in 1984. Jagger and Richards returned to the Stones’ hotel at 5am, well oiled, and continued the party. Jagger rang Watts’ room. He woke him with the question: “Where’s my drummer?”

Fifteen minutes later, a freshly shaved and Savile Row-besuited Charlie knocked at the door of the suite and punched Jagger. “Never call me your drummer again,” he said.

His only blip was in the mid-1980s when he developed a dependency on heroin for two years.

While other drummers in big rock bands had kits that reflected their egos, Watts’ was the opposite. “Charlie’s probably got the smallest drum kit in rock and roll,” the Stones’ one-time bassist Bill Wyman once said. “He’s an economist.”

Maybe, but he was never economical with the truth. When the Stones announced that they were headlining Glastonbury in 2013, he said he didn’t want to. “I don’t like playing outdoors.” He did play the festival in the end.

In 2014, he and his wife celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. There weren’t many members of the Stones who could claim that. He and Shirley remained married until Watts’ death last Tuesday.

As rock stars go, Charlie Watts was one of a kind.