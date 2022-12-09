The Killers to headline Electric Picnic 2023

The Killers have been announced as Sunday headliners for Electric Picnic, as final tickets went on sale this morning.

Electric Picnic made the announcement as it released the final tickets for the September festival at 10am.

Electric Picnic stated: “The gift that keeps on giving! Introducing our Sunday headliner, The Killers to the #EP23 line-up.

“The very last tickets go on sale at 10am - GO!”

The announcement was met with delight from fans of the band and shortly after tickets were released, a huge queue formed.

At 10.25am almost 4,000 people were in an online queue to buy tickets to the event.

The Killers are currently on a world tour. The band are in Australia and are due to perform in Geelong on Saturday.

The band, fronted by singer Brandon Flowers, performed for two nights at Malahide Castle and Gardens in Dublin in June.

The band were met with a rapturous welcome from Irish fans and as usual they plucked one amateur drummer a night from the crowd.

The festival introduced an instalment payment plan for festival goers this year.

That began in September and has to be paid off by music fans in April. However, the route to buying the tickets straight away is still very popular.

The other acts that have been announced so far for Stradbally from September 1-3 are: Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Fred Again. Mullingar singer and One Direction alumnus Niall Horan, 1980s pop favourite Rick Astley and Jamie xx will also take to the stage. The festival is scheduled to take place from September 1 until 3.