The Killers apologise after crowd boos singer for bringing Russian fan onstage at concert in Georgia

The Killers have apologised after bringing a Russian fan onstage during a concert in Georgia. Lead singer Brandon Flowers was booed for bringing the Russian drummer onstage to play. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and currently 20% of its territory is controlled by Russian military. Following the show, the band issued a statement apologising and said 'we did not mean to upset anyone'. The band stated the lead singer’s comments may have been misconstrued when he referred to all Killers fans worldwide as their ‘brothers and sisters’.