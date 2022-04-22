The five times Ireland fell for Ed Sheeran – from the Late Late Toy Show to gigs at Whelan's

Ed Sheeran is enjoying his time in Ireland with his wife and daughter.

His name is Sheeran, he sports a ginger barnet, loves a pint and won't stop singing... there's no avoiding Ed's Irish roots.

The Halifax-born singer (ok fine he's not actually Irish) has won the hearts of a loyal horde of Irish fans, but the feeling is obviously mutual. The Galway Girl singer has regularly spoken fondly about his summers in Ireland as a child and busking on Shop Street in Galway as a boy.

As he hits Dublin for the first of a string of Irish gigs, here are the top moments when we fell in love with an English boy.

Aimee's face

In 2014, superfan Aimee Keogh got a surprise visit from Ed on the Late Late Toy Show. The look of pure joy on Aimee's face sealed Ed's place in Irish hearts.

Dancing with Courteney Cox

As well as being a world-famous singer, there is something very 'everyman' and even a little nerdy about Sheeran. He has spoken before about his love of Lego, but his fanboy recreation of Monica and Ross's dance routine from Friends with actress Courteney Cox proved that this star really doesn't take himself too seriously.

C-Beebies

As a kid Sheeran had a bad stutter, he joined up with children's BBC to tell a bedtime story called I Talk Like A River by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith, which is a story about a boy with a stutter "whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river".

Red Sauce

Lots of celebs make appearances on commercials – the difference here is that Ed approached Heinz with a DM when he had a funny idea for an ad... is there no end to his talents?

Whelan's

While he has earned his place as a stadium artist, Ed still likes to hit up 'proper' music venues. He has spoken about seeing Damien Rice play in Whelan's as a young man and deciding he wanted to hit the famous stage himself some day. Ahead of this week's gigs in Croke Park, Ed made his own dreams come true by playing a warm-up gig in the iconic Dublin venue.

