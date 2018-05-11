Some of the country’s top musicians are set to rock out at Sunday’s charity concert, Rock Against Homelessness, in aid of Focus Ireland.

'The fact anyone lives and sleeps on the streets in this day and age is a travesty' - Imelda May ahead of Rock Against Homelessness

Imelda May, along with Dermot Kennedy, Wyvern Lingo, Jack O’Rourke, Loah, Paula Meehan and Tara Flynn will join The High Hopes Choir onstage at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

“The fact that anyone lives – if you can describe it as that – and sleeps on the streets in this day and age is a travesty,” Imelda said. “It’s a sign that something major in our society isn’t working. It can happen to any one of us, and a homeless man or woman is one of us.

“I, for one, am passionate about this issue and I am honoured to play at Rock Against Homelessness to help in any way I can.” Focus Ireland advocacy manager Roughan MacNamara said: “Sadly, the homelessness crisis continues to deepen.

“A record 9,000 people are now homeless in this country and more than 3,000 of these are children. “It is truly shocking that one child became homeless every 3.5 hours in January this year.

“The situation would be much worse without the work done by Focus Ireland. “We helped more than 700 families escape homelessness last year.

“We need so much support to carry out our work helping more than 14,000 people a year who are homeless or at risk.”

Rock Against Homelessness – organised by The Sunday Independent – has attracted big names over the years, including Bob Geldof.

A small number of tickets are still available from Ticketmaster.ie and cost €35. Read more: Have a heart and support the homeless

