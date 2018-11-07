The only two Irish concerts ever performed by The Beatles in Ireland have been commemorated with a special plaque.

The day The Beatles came to Dublin - and escaped screaming Irish fans in the back of an Evening Herald van

Paul, John, George, and Ringo brought Beatlemania to Dublin 55 years ago today with two concerts - in just one day - at the old Adelphi Cinema on Middle Abbey Street.

On the night of November 7, 1963, they caused chaos in the city centre as thousands of young, screaming fans descended on the venue to catch a glimpse of their idols.

This was despite the fact that the 2,300 tickets for two capacity shows - one at 6.30pm and another at 9pm - had long sold out.

Unfortunately, as the fans from the first show filed out of the venue on a manic high, they encountered those eagerly queuing for the second show and madness ensued.

Fifty extra gardaí were drafted in to keep order, but at least one car was overturned, a taxi driver pulled from his car, and fire engines reportedly tried to calm the manic throng by ringing their bells.

Fan frenzy: Outside the Adelphi.

Following the concerts, the foursome escaped the mayhem in the back of an Evening Herald delivery van to return to their hotel, The Gresham, all but a stone throw away.

As part of Dublin City Council’s commemorative plaque initiative, Lord Mayor Niall Ring unveiled a plaque on the back wall of what is now Arnotts department store to mark the event on its 55th anniversary.

“The Beatles provided the background music to my (very early) childhood,” he said, “And their visit here allowed Dubliners to experience something of the swinging 60s in our own city.

“I think it’s very fitting that this plaque is now in place to mark the spot where thousands of people stood on that famous night in 1963.”

Gay Byrne also spoke at the unveiling, revealing that Paul McCartney told him they'd love him to be their agent. "I was very complimented," he said.

Gay Byrne speaking at the #Beatles plaque unveiling! "Paul McCartney came to me & said we would love you to be our agent" "i was very complimented " pic.twitter.com/sJJ6SJPF6W — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) November 7, 2018

The Beatles plaque has been unveiled on Middle Abbey St. by @LordMayorDublin & @gay_byrne drop by and take a look! #Beatles pic.twitter.com/SG0kicZBfK — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) November 7, 2018

Although they hailed from Liverpool, all four Beatles had Irish roots and they famously declared, on meeting press at Dublin airport upon their arrival, “We’re all Irish!”.

Éanna Brophy, who was a young journalist working with the Press at the time, and who covered the Adelphi shows said, “I knew instinctively that there was something special about these newcomers. Little did I realise how special.”

