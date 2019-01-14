The Cranberries will release song featuring vocals of Dolores O'Riordan on anniversary of her tragic death

The Cranberries will release the first song from their new album on the first anniversary of Dolores O'Riordan's death.

The band's lead singer passed away suddenly on January 15 last year and the song, 'All Over Now', which features O'Riordan's vocals, will release on Tuesday.

In the wake of Dolores' death, band mates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawlor revealed that they would finish the album, 'In the End', on which they had been working with the singer prior to her death.

In a lengthy post on their official Facebook page, the band revealed the origins of the album and spoke about the "very emotional process" of recording following her death.

Dolores had completed and recorded the vocals to final demo stage on the eleven songs on the album and the band were poised to head into studio to complete the album in early 2018.

"After Dolores' devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold," they wrote.

"As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed."

The band said it was a "very emotional process", adding, "Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album."

They thanked Dolores' family and friends and the people they worked with over the years, as well as the fans who have stood by them for almost three decades. They dedicated the album to Dolores, adding, "She will always be with us in her music."

O'Riordan, aged 46, and a mother of three, was found dead in a bath in her hotel room at London's Park Lane Hilton.

An inquest held into her death last September heard she had drowned while intoxicated with alcohol.

Dolores' first anniversary Mass took place over the weekend and fans joined with her mother Eileen and her siblings for an emotional ceremony held in St Ailbe's Church in Ballybricken, Limerick.

Mike and Noel Hogan, and Fergal Lawler also attended.

