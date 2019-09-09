The Coronas announce series of Christmas gigs

The Coronas have announced they will kick off a 'world tour of Dublin' this winter.

The band will perform at five different venues; places where they honed their musical skills - and places they have always wanted to perform.

They will finish the their ‘Long Way Home Festival’ tour of Dublin in Vicar Street on December 23rd.

The set will include brand-new Coronas songs along with tunes from their beloved back catalogue.

"No matter how busy we’ve been or even when we lived abroad, Dublin at Christmas has always been home for us," the band said in a statement.

"This year we want to do something slightly different: we want to play the venues where we honed our sound as a young band, together with some great Dublin venues that we’ve never gotten to play before - a world tour of Dublin!"

The tour of Dublin will cap off a very successful year for the band. The single ‘Find The Water’, taken from their upcoming sixth album, topped the airplay charts throughout the summer.

The dates and venues are as follows:

The Sound House - Wednesday, 4 December

Whelans - Friday, 6 December

The Academy - Monday, 8 December

The Olympia Theatre - Thursday, 12 December

Vicar Street - Monday, 23 December

Tickets for the "world tour of Dublin" go on sale this Friday, 13 September, at 9am.

Online Editors