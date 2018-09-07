Fans of The Coronas were on fire this morning, snapping up all the tickets to their two Olympia shows within a minute.

The Coronas add extra Christmas date after two Olympia shows sell out in 60 seconds

Now they've added a third date for those who failed to bag a golden ticket to the first two dates on December 3 and 4.

Tickets for a third date on December 5 are now on sale.

They first played a Christmas show at the venue ten years ago and they're always something special.

“We’re so excited to be coming back this year to the Olympia. It’s hard to believe we’ve been playing this venue for 10 years," said Danny O'Reilly.

"We’re heading off on tour next week all around America, Canada and then Australia but knowing that we’re coming home at Christmas with these gigs to look forward to is an amazing feeling.

"We’re gonna plan something special for the gigs to thank our fans for continuing to come back and spend these deadly nights with us.”

Tickets from €33.50 including booking fee and restoration levy

Online Editors