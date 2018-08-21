The Boomtown Rats forced to reschedule Sligo Live Festival date due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Boomtown Rats have had to change their Sligo Live Festival date due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The band was due to take to the stage on Friday October 26 and will now perform on Saturday October 27 instead.

Sir Bob Geldof said, “This is an emergency Rat Announcement for all citizens of Boomtown particularly those who are going to the Sligo Live Festival in October. The Rats are supposed to play Friday, October the 26th but due to unforeseen circumstances, I mean really unforeseen circumstances for which we really apologise, we have had to move it from Friday to Saturday, October 27th.

"Don’t freak out, the Festival people will rearrange your tickets, just call them.

The Boomtown Rats

"Really there’s nothing we can do about it and all of us sincerely apologise for that, we will see you on Saturday, the 27th, we’ll make it even more mega than it normally would be. Again apologies, and look forward to seeing you.”

All tickets are valid for the re-scheduled date on Saturday, 27th October 2018, however should anyone wish to refund their tickets, they can do so at the point of purchase.

Tickets €44.50 + s.c. (€1 on sligolive.ie) on sale from www.sligolive.ie and Ticketmaster and Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo (071 916 1518).

Also featuring in the line-up for Sligo Live are Dara O Briain, The Bootleg Beatles, Hudson Taylor, Lisa Hannigan, Saint Sister, the Niamh Farrell trio, and Riannon Giddens.

Sligo Live MultiPass Tickets at €129.50 + s.c. include access to all seated concerts, admission to the Festival Club, the Arrivals emerging artists’ strand, and The Fiddler of Dooney competition.

Online Editors