The 1975 banned mid set due to Matt Healy's anti-LGBT law protest

Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Malaysia was cancelled due to a “controversial conduct and remarks” made by Matty Healy, singer with the band The 1975. The band had on Friday been playing the Good Vibes Festival when Healy (34) made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald. This was the band's second time performing at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia. The first was held in 2016. The Good Vibes Festival was celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The singer's actions had sparked a controversial feud between loyal fans and citizen of Malaysia. While loyal fans supported the singer as an act of activism, many others were dissapointed that the singer had potentially made things harder for the LGBT+ community in Malaysia.