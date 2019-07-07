Westlife singer Mark Feehily gave fans "an exclusive" last night when he announced that he and his partner are expecting a baby girl.

'That's an exclusive' - Doting dad-to-be Mark Feehily reveals the gender of his baby at Croke Park

An emotional Feehily told the crowd at Westlife's second sold-out Croke Park gig that he "can't wait for her to grow up in this wonderful country".

Feehily and his fiancé Cailean O'Neill first broke their baby news in May, saying that they were expecting a baby later this year.

The crowd applauded last night celebrating the happy news.

Westlife had a triumphant homecoming to Croke Park over the last two nights, playing in front of 75,000 fans each night.

The reformed manband saved the best for last after finally bringing their Twenty Tour to Dublin after playing 31 dates all over Europe.

Having promised fans something extra-special for their Croker gigs, they created a bespoke production just for their two Irish dates, complete with two stages, extra-large screens and pyrotechnics.

Their 13th tour to date, they've already sold half a million tickets as the Westlife juggernaut shows no sign of stopping despite their 20 years in the business.

And it was a double celebration in Dublin for the Westlife lads. On Friday night Shane Filan's three children surprised him on stage with a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Online Editors