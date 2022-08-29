Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award as she reveals release date for new album

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for All Too Well at the MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: AP

Taylor Swift won the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song All Too Well and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming in October.

The singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honour, the 14th VMA of her career. All Too Well is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP) The pop megastar took home several awards on the night her video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (Charles Sykes/AP) Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being 'just down the road' (PA) Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV 'Moon Man' (PA) The show was opened with a surprise performance from music superstar Fergie, who sang her hit songs Glamourous and First Class with Jack Harlow (Charles Sykes/AP) Jack Harlow has said he is 'hungry' and 'focused' ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA) LL Cool J will keep the show moving in New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA) Lizzo continued her head-turning ways at the event (Doug Peters/PA) Blackpink were among the stars at the annual ceremony (Doug Peters/PA) Maneskin discussed their influences as including The Stooges and David Bowie after they claimed an early prize (Doug Peters/PA) Minaj received the video vanguard award andperformed an explosive medley of her songs as she made her entrance at the ceremony (Charles Sykes/AP)

Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP)

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," Swift said, before revealing that she will release her next album on October 21.

Called Midnights, the album will tell the stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer said in a Twitter post after her win.

Harry Styles apologised to fans for his absence at the 2022 MTV VMAs despite being “just down the road,” as he became the first big British winner of the night.

The 28-year-old superstar picked up album of the year at the annual ceremony, which clashed with his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Also at the VMAs, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named artist of the year and was handed his Moon Person statue at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert to a sold-out crowd.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits Breakfast and Boyfriend, was named best new artist. "This year has been so wild," she said, and dedicated her award "to all the queer kids out there."

Other winners included Harry Styles, who received the album of the year trophy for Harry's House and accepted via video from nearby Madison Square Garden, where he was about to perform.

Actor Johnny Depp, shunned by the entertainment business during his defamation fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared briefly throughout the show, his face digitally inserted inside the helmet of a floating astronaut.

"I need the work," joked the actor.

Nicki Minaj was celebrated with the Video Vanguard award for her career of hits. The singer performed a medley of Anaconda, Super Bass and other songs before paying tribute to artists who inspired her.

"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," Minaj said. "I wish that people understood what they meant, what they were going through (and) took mental health seriously."

Snoop Dogg and Eminem rapped “From the D 2 the LBC" as animated images inside "Otherside," an upcoming metaverse platform from NFT and cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs.

Other performers included K-pop band Blackpink and global icon honoree the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were introduced by comedians Cheech and Chong.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won best collaboration for Industry Baby.

The show opened with Harlow singing First Class, dressed as a flight attendant on a plane, before entering the arena to join former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie to perform Glamorous.

Lizzo, dressed in a Barbie-pink outfit and combat boots, followed with 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready). The plus-sized singer later won an award for About Damn Time and told the crowd she would not use the stage to "clap back" at critics.

"Because I'm winning!" she exclaimed.

Full list of winners:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” WINNER

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best New Artist, Presented by Extra Gum

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron WINNER

Gayle

Latto

Seventeen

Måneskin

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You” WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía featuring The Weeknd – “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” WINNER

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby – “Do We Have a Problem?” WINNER

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” WINNER

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow – “Emo Girl”

Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave” WINNER

Panic! At the Disco – “Viva las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker – “Grow”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver” WINNER

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” WINNER

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

Lisa – “LALISA” WINNER

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” WINNER

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual – PUB WINNER

GBTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) WINNER

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) WINNER

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman” WINNER

FKA twigs featuring The Weeknd – “Tears in the Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalía – “Saoko” WINNER