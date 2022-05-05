Taylor Swift teases new version of This Love from 1989 album

Taylor Swift has teased a snippet of her re-recorded version of This Love from her 2014 album 1989.

The new version, titled This Love (Taylor's Version), features in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Swift wrote: "Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for thesummeriturnedpretty!!

Read More

"I've always been so proud of this song and I'm very (emotional) about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor's Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!"

The song's release hints towards 1989 being the next album Swift plans to re-release.

The pop superstar embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun, much to her fury.

By creating new versions of the songs, the superstar can regain ownership of the music.

Video of the Day

Based on the trilogy of young adult romance novels written by American author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty will tell the story of a love triangle between a girl and two brothers.

It is described by Amazon Prime as a "coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer".

Among the cast are Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

Braun, the prominent talent manager whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, acquired the rights to Swift's first six albums in 2019 when he bought Big Machine records.

Swift was furious at the move and accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying".

The masters changed hands again in 2020 when a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital was announced.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

She has so far released new versions of her albums Fearless and Red. She still has to re-record her 2006 self-titled debut album, 2010's Speak Now and 2017's Reputation.