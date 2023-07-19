Taylor Swift fans receive access codes and final update ahead of ticket sales for Dublin gigs

Ticketmaster sent out the unique, non-transferable access codes to lucky fans at 4pm on Wednesday

Taylor Swift fans have received their final update ahead of the much-anticipated ticket sale for her Aviva Stadium gigs next June.

Fans who were selected to participate in the sale tomorrow will have received their unique access code from Ticketmaster this afternoon.

The Grammy-winning artist is set to play the Aviva Stadium on Friday 28, Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June 2024.

Those hoping to attend the gigs had to register their interest in advance of the sale, with some invited to participate and others being waitlisted.

Only those who received an access code will be able to purchase tickets tomorrow.

The window to register has now closed.

Fans were urged to remember that the code and link do not guarantee tickets, they just give access to the sales set for 11am, 1pm and 3pm tomorrow.

The 11am sale is for the Friday date at the Aviva, while the 1pm and 3pm sales are for the gigs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Each code is valid to purchase up to four tickets and only the Ticketmaster accounts associated with the email address that received the code will be allowed to enter the online queue.

Concertgoers are encouraged to ensure their billing information is up to date in advance of the sale and that they are logged in to the correct Ticketmaster account.

Earlier today, Ticketmaster provided fans with a number of instructions ahead of the sale. Fans with codes are instructed to:

Click the link to the event page for the shows you are eligible to access. If a fan registered for the Dublin dates, for example, their code can only be used for the Dublin dates.

Log in to the Ticketmaster account associated with the email address they received the code through.

Waiting rooms will open 30 minutes before the general sale starts.

Enter the unique access code received in the email sent today. If a fan receives an ‘error,’ they are advised to double-check the access code has been entered exactly as it appears in the email.

Fans are told to take a moment to select the ticket types and quantity that they are looking for before they search to ensure they have the best chance to secure tickets.

Do not refresh the page during this time.

When completing a ticket purchase, fans are advised to stay within one browser window as opening multiple windows or tabs to purchase tickets may result in errors.

For a faster checkout, make sure your billing address and credit card information is up to date prior to the sale.

The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while available inventory lasts, Ticketmaster said.

They are expected to sell out in minutes.

Waitlisted fans have been told not to join the queue without a presale code as they will not be able to buy tickets.

In an email informing them about the waitlist, Ticketmaster told those fans to “stay tuned” as, if they are selected to be moved off the list in the event tickets come available, they will receive an email and two text messages.