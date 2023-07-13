Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Everything you need to know as Irish ticket sales near

Taylor Swift 2024 Eras Tour pre-sale tickets for Dublin gigs go on sale on Friday, July 14. Pic by Getty Images.

Taylor Swift fans will be desperate to see if they can secure a much sought-after ticket for the popstar’s 2024 Irish tour when they go on pre-sale tomorrow.

The US star announced earlier this year that she will play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30 as part of her European and UK leg of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

The UK and Europe leg will kick off next May 9 in Paris and wrap up on August 17 in London.

Tickets for all Irish three concerts are expected to sell out in minutes and the singer’s team has put special arrangements in place to ensure the most devoted ‘Swifties’ get first refusal.

However, the Irish Independent reported this week that up to 500,000 fans have registered for tickets to the Shake It Off singer’s Dublin shows. With a capacity of 55,000 for concert-goers at the venue, Swift will play to 165,000 people over June 28-30.

That will leave around 335,000 devastated fans missing out what is guaranteed to be one of the entertainment highlights of the summer of 2024.

“Such is the demand that Taylor could have done six nights or even more at Croke Park, giving Garth Brooks a run for his money in terms of his pulling power in this country,” an industry source said.

“It’s absolutely astonishing when you consider that the last time she played here was in Croker on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and only one of her two shows sold out.”

How can fans secure tickets?

Tickets will be released at staggered intervals tomorrow with only a limited number of fans being granted access to the pre-sale event.

Swifties who purchased here ‘Midnights’ album between August and October last year are entitled to buy advance concert tickets tomorrow at 11am but the majority of fans will secure their tickets next Thursday.

Concert goers were asked to register in advance of the tickets being released — and that window closed three weeks ago.

Those who purchased ‘Midnights’ have been urged to double-check their emails to avoid wasting time, and to help reduce traffic on the Ticketmaster website.

Fans who were not issued with a pre-sale code will have a chance to secure tickets next Thursday, July 20, but only if they have been selected for general sale access. Eligible Swifties will receive a purchase link and access code via SMS the day before the staggered sale commences. These will issue to people who registered in recent weeks and were successful in the general sale ballot.

Pre-sale times, July 14

The Irish fans who have secured a pre-sale code for tomorrow can begin to queue ahead of the following slots:

11am - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Friday, June 28

1pm - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Saturday, June 29

3pm - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Sunday, June 30

Ticket prices

The prices of the Bad Blood singer’s London gigs went on sale this week and varied in price from £110, for a general admission standing ticket, to £172.25 for a standing ticket in the front row.

That means Irish fans can likely expect to pay in the region of €128.80 to €201.69 for the Aviva concerts – depending what section they want to be in.

The waiting list

Unlucky fans who did not secure a pre-sale code have been placed on a waiting list and will receive the precious code if anymore tickets become available. In an email informing them about the waitlist, Ticketmaster said: “Right now you are on the waitlist for your selected venue. There may not be enough tickets for everyone who registered, so a limited number of registered fans received access to the sale and others were placed on the waitlist.

“If any further tickets become available, we may message you to join the sale. Please note only fans who were sent links and unique access codes will be able to join the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour On-Sale. Do not attempt to join unless you receive a link, as you will not be able to purchase tickets.

“Stay tuned, if you’re selected to move off the waitlist, you will receive an email and 2 SMS messages. The email and SMS messages will include a link to where you can purchase your tickets, and your unique access code.

“Access does not guarantee tickets. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts.

“If you’re sent a link you should join the sale as soon as possible for your best chance to get tickets.”

Ticketmaster has also warned fans to be aware of scams and said they should “beware of ticket listings listed for sale on unofficial sites - they’re not legit”.