Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Everything you need to know as Dublin tickets on sale

Taylor Swift 2024 Eras Tour pre-sale tickets for Dublin gigs go on sale on Friday, July 14. Pic by Getty Images.

Taylor Swift fans will be desperate to see if they can secure a much sought-after ticket for the popstar’s 2024 Irish tour when they go on pre-sale tomorrow, Thursday 20th July.

The US star will play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 28, 29 and 30 as part of her European and UK leg of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

The UK and Europe leg will kick off next May 9 in Paris and wrap up on August 17 in London.

Tickets for all Irish three concerts are expected to sell out in minutes.

How can fans secure tickets?

Tickets will be released at staggered intervals tomorrow with only a limited number of fans being granted access to the pre-sale event.

Concert goers were asked to register in advance of the tickets being released — that window is now closed. You can use your code for any of the pre-sale tickets.

The Irish fans who have secured a pre-sale code for tomorrow can begin to queue ahead of the following slots:

11am - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Friday, June 28

1pm - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Saturday, June 29

3pm - pre-sale tickets go on sale for Aviva Stadium show on Sunday, June 30

Ticket prices

For general standing, tickets are €126. Standing at the left/ right of the stage will cost €206. Seating tickets could cost anything from €86 to €206, the cheaper tickets mean you could have an obstructed limit view.

The VIP Dublin prices are as follows:

We Never Go Out Of Style - €371.28

It’s A Love Story - €445.75

Ready For It - €498.94

I Remember It All Too Well - €573.62

Karma Is My Boyfriend - €743.62

The waiting list

Unlucky fans who did not secure a pre-sale code have been placed on a waiting list and will receive the precious code if anymore tickets become available.

If you have been placed on the waitlist, there is a chance that you may be moved off it when and if more tickets become available. If you do move off the waitlist, you will receive two SMS messages with your access code details and where to access tickets. In an email informing them about the waitlist, Ticketmaster said: “Right now you are on the waitlist for your selected venue. There may not be enough tickets for everyone who registered, so a limited number of registered fans received access to the sale and others were placed on the waitlist.

“If any further tickets become available, we may message you to join the sale. Please note only fans who were sent links and unique access codes will be able to join the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour On-Sale. Do not attempt to join unless you receive a link, as you will not be able to purchase tickets.

“Stay tuned, if you’re selected to move off the waitlist, you will receive an email and 2 SMS messages. The email and SMS messages will include a link to where you can purchase your tickets, and your unique access code.

“Access does not guarantee tickets. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts.

“If you’re sent a link you should join the sale as soon as possible for your best chance to get tickets.”

Ticketmaster has also warned fans to be aware of scams and said they should “beware of ticket listings listed for sale on unofficial sites - they’re not legit”.

How can I advance my chances?

Make sure you have logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and that your payment method is saved to your account and up to date. Have your bank card nearby and have your PayPal account open too as a backup. Also make sure your internet is working and avoid refreshing your browser during the ticket sale.

