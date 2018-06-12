Taylor Swift will be the first female artist to perform two nights at Croke Park since its redevelopment, when she takes to the stage in Dublin this weekend.

Taylor Swift at Croke Park: everything you need to know about this weekend's gigs

Swift will play two nights in the capital this Friday and Saturday to a combined total of 136,000 people as one of only three European dates in her Reputation Tour. Concert organisers MCD and An Garda Siochana highlighted some essential information for concert-goers and city dwellers ahead of this weekend, stating that the gigs are expected to bring in an estimated €60m across Dublin.

It's a primarily seated gig due to the intricacies of the production, with only 1/3 of the grounds available for standing. On that merit, Gardai have warned that no overnight, or exceptionally early, queueing will be permitted; nor will it be necessary as all seats are assigned. How to get there Organisers are encouraging revellers to take public transport where possibly as there are no parking facilities available. Gardai will have a full traffic management plan in place to accommodate residents and local businesses. As the venue is situated in residential and business areas, traffic restrictions will be coordinated by Gardai, including a restricted access cordon which will be put in place for each concert.

The following approach routes will be accessible for concert goers: Hogan Stand via Jones Road and Russell Street (Blue Routei)

Cusack Stand via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace (Red Route) Davin Stand via St Margaret's Terrace (Yellow Route)

Pitch Seating: Directions will be on tickets (Green and Red Route) Pitch Standing via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace (Red Route)

Security Bags larger than an A5 size will not be permitted and guests are encouraged to only bring bags if absolutely necessary. Backpacks or any large bags will not be permitted. There are a limited number of storage facilities off-site if needed, otherwise your bag will be disposed of by a member of security. Searches are a prerequisite for entry to the venue and guests may be subject to further searches of bags and clothing items at the stewards' discretion.

Under 18s Children under five will not be given entry and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Under 14s will not be allowed on to the pitch. There will be FREE-TAG-A-KID safety wristbands available at all the customer care points both outside and inside the venues. The purpose of these wristbands is to help reuniting lost children with parent/guardian should your child become separated from you within the venue.

App The EVNTZ app is available to download for Apple or Android, with up-to-date information exclusive for the Dublin gigs, including traffic and weather updates. Weather This is an outdoor event so guests are encouraged to bring weather appropriate clothing and to check the forecast before. Umbrellas are not permitted. (L-R) Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX pose onstage before opening night of Taylor Swift's 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS) Stage Times Doors open: 5:45pm

Charli XCX: 6:30pm

Camila Cabello: 7:15pm Taylor Swift: 7:45pm

Online Editors