Taylor Swift announces extra Aviva Stadium date for Eras Tour

Anything for the Swifties - Taylor Swift has announced that she has added an extra Irish date for her Eras Tour.

The US singer made the announcement on social media, saying she'll be adding 14 new dates across Europe with special guests Paramore.

In a tweet, the Shake It Off singer wrote: "Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore !! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???"

The Grammy-winning singer was already set to perform on June 28 and 29 as part of her The Eras Tour.

The new dates include June 9 at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh; June 13 at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool; June 23 at Wembley Stadium; and June 30 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The announcement was made by the singer just after the first batch of emails have been sent to those who have been successful in getting an access code to next week's presale.

Many Irish mega-fans posted their disappointment online after finding out they would only be on the waiting list for the pre-sale.

A label pre-sale is open to fans who participated in the UK & Ireland store pre-order offer for Swift’s most recent album Midnights between Monday 29 August 2022 and Thursday 27 October 2022.

Other new dates added in Europe are for Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw and Vienna.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement while also waiting to hear back from Ticketmaster.

MagicOfSwift on Twitter wrote: “The fact that I received the email for the presale and the notification for the tweet at the same time while I was listening to the eras tour playlist all in the same time was crazy”