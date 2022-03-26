| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taylor Hawkins was so cool and iconic – Foo Fighters fans owe a lot to him

Ben Cajee

Musician Taylor Hawkins pictured at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 13, 2013 in New York City Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Expand

Close

Musician Taylor Hawkins pictured at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 13, 2013 in New York City Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Musician Taylor Hawkins pictured at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 13, 2013 in New York City Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Musician Taylor Hawkins pictured at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 13, 2013 in New York City Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

I woke up this morning and my phone was on fire.

I knew something bad had happened before my eyes could send whatever signals they needed to fire up my brain. There were phone calls and messages from friends, family, work colleagues, ex-girlfriends.

Most Watched

Privacy